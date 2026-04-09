Govt, Deakin University sign MoU to boost AI, skilling and research

Hyderabad: In an aim to strengthen emerging technologies and future workforce development, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deakin University for applied artificial intelligence (AI), skilling, research and innovation.

The agreement was signed on Thursday at the Telangana Secretariat between the President and Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, Iain Martin, and CEO of Aikam, Phani Nagarjuna, who represented the government.

According to a release, the MoU will focus on providing AI skilling and education, including co-designed programs, executive education and workforce training, research and applied innovation that will have translational research, academic exchange, and knowledge creation in high-impact domains.

It will also include ecosystem and industry engagement, aiming at startup enablement, industry partnerships, and pathways for commercialisation and innovation-led growth.

“This partnership offers significant scope to develop public sector use-case applications leveraging AI, and further strengthens the India–Australia relationship,” Professor Iain Martin said.

Phani Nagarjuna said the partnership would help integrate applied AI research, industry collaboration and skilling to accelerate Telangana’s growth as a leader in applied AI.