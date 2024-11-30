Govt doubles down on addressing kids’ addiction to online games

New Delhi: Social media intermediaries are required to ensure expeditious action towards the removal of content related to online gaming and potential harms like addiction to children, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

To address various socio-economic concerns in online games like addiction, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 in the exercise of the powers given under the IT Act.

The IT Rules, 2021 cast specific due diligence obligations on intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, with respect to the information that is not to be hosted, displayed, uploaded, published, transmitted, stored or shared on the platforms. Intermediaries are required not to host, store or publish any information violative of any law for the time being in force, said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

“Intermediaries are required to ensure their accountability that includes their expeditious action towards removal of the unlawful information categorised under the IT Rules, 2021 or on the basis of grievances received against any information that, among other things, is harmful to the child or that is relating or encouraging money laundering or gambling,” according to the government.

Further, the Ministry of Education has issued an advisory for parents and teachers on overcoming online gaming downsides.

Subsequently, the ministry issued an advisory to parents and teachers on children's safe online gaming.

The advisory has indicated that playing online games leads to a serious gaming addiction which has been considered as a gaming disorder.

It has further warned that playing online games with no restrictions and self-limits leads many players to become addicted and are eventually diagnosed with gaming disorders.

In addition, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also issued an advisory to all private satellite television channels on ‘Advertisements on Online Games, Fantasy Sports, etc.’, advising all broadcasters that the guidelines issued by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) be complied with and that the advertisements broadcast on television adhere to the same.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has established the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to provide a framework and eco-system for law enforcement agencies to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.