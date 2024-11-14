Schools in Hyderabad celebrate Children’s Day

As part of Children's Day celebrations at schools in Hyderabad, variety of competitions are organised to encourage children to showcase talents and build confidence.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th November 2024 11:11 am IST
Schools in Telangana
Representational image

Hyderabad: Children’s Day celebration at schools in Hyderabad kicked off with enthusiasm and vibrancy, filling campuses with colors, performances, and youthful joy.

Starting as early as November 11, many schools across the city organized events ahead of this special day dedicated to children. The celebrations reached their peak today.

Competitions on Children’s Day at schools in Hyderabad

Today, students reached school in colorful outfits. Schools were adorned with decorations and brimming with activities, as children will be participating in various competitions and performances.

As part of Children’s Day celebrations at schools in Hyderabad, a variety of competitions are organised to encourage children to showcase their talents and build confidence. Competitions such as storytelling, singing, dance, and acting will be held today.

Each event allows students to express their creativity and build teamwork skills.

Grand celebration at LB Stadium

One of the highlights of the Children’s Day celebration in Hyderabad is the grand event at LB Stadium, where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will join the festivities.

Scheduled for 4 PM, the stadium celebration will feature an array of cultural performances, speeches, and activities.

The event will be a vibrant display of children’s talents.

