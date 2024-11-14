Video: Mayor’s surprise checks at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

She announced that any hotels or restaurants operating without proper food and trade licenses would face immediate penalties.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th November 2024 10:19 am IST
restaurants in Hyderabad
Mayor’s surprise checks at popular restaurants in Hyderabad. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi conducted surprise inspections at two popular restaurants on Wednesday.

During the inspections at Mughal Restaurant in Lakdikapool and Din Hill Hotel in Masab Tank, violations were found.

Hyderabad Mayor issues warning to owners of restaurants

During her visit, Mayor Vijayalakshmi issued a strong warning to restaurant and hotel owners, emphasizing that strict measures will be enforced against establishments that fail to meet hygiene standards.

She reminded them of their responsibility to provide clean and healthy food options.

She stressed the importance of regular inspections as a way to ensure that food served in restaurants in Hyderabad adheres to safety and hygiene standards. She instructed food safety officers to remain vigilant and to conduct frequent checks at all types of food establishments across the city.

Additionally, she announced that any hotels or restaurants operating without proper food and trade licenses would face immediate penalties, including possible shutdowns.

Food safety raids, persistent violations

Despite ongoing efforts by Hyderabad’s food safety teams, violations continue to be found in some restaurants in Hyderabad. These inspections are part of a broader initiative to maintain the quality and cleanliness of food provided to the public.

Also Read
Hyderabad-Amsterdam route adds to RGI Airport’s direct flights

By holding restaurants accountable, the Mayor aims to reassure citizens that the city is committed to improving dining conditions across Hyderabad.

While the inspections serve as a warning to food establishments, they also highlight the need for a proactive approach in maintaining cleanliness.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th November 2024 10:19 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button