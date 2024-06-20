J&K govt employees forced to attend Int’l Yoga Day event: Mehbooba

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that government employees in the state are being forced to be present at the International Yoga Day event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir.

“An occasion for celebration has become one that fills people with dread. A day before International Yoga day all govt employees along with school children have been ordered to show up at different venues at ungodly hours. Even pregnant employees have not been spared. A pregnant employee was threatened to choose between her job or being present at the event,” she alleged, in response to an activist’s post alleging that female government employees in Srinagar were asked to arrive by 4 am on the day of the event.

PM Modi to lead the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark this year’s International Day of Yoga on June 21 in Srinagar during which he will address the gathering and also participate in a yoga session, his office said on Wednesday.

Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 and 21, 2024, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at around 6 pm on June 20.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K. He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP), the statement said.

The prime minister will participate in 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar at around 6: 30 am on June 21. He will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the yoga session thereafter, it said.

This year’s Yoga Day event underscores yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s theme “Yoga for Self and Society” highlights the dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

The event on June 20 — ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ — is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers, the statement said.

On the occasion, the prime minister will inspect stalls and interact with the young achievers of Jammu and Kashmir.