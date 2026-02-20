Govt exploring providing arms to excise officials: Jupally Krishna Rao

The Minister made the statement recalling the unfortunate incident where excise constable Soumya died after trying to intercept a ganja smuggling car.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th February 2026 9:48 pm IST
Officials at Telangana Prohibition & Excise event discussing arms provision for excise officers.
Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao attends Prohibition and Excise Executive Officers Association diary and calendars unveiling ceremony at Ravindra Bharathi

Hyderabad: Telangana Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday, February 20, said that he was examining a proposal to provide excise officials with arms to ensure their safety.

However, necessary training would be imparted before any such measures are implemented, he said.

Speaking at the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Executive Officers Association diary and calendars unveiling ceremony at Ravindra Bharathi, the Minister recalled the unfortunate incident where excise constable Soumya died after trying to intercept a ganja smuggling car.

He said that the government has stood by her family and extended financial assistance of Rs 1 crore as immediate relief.

The minister expressed concern over the social impact of drug abuse and said that addiction was adversely affecting youth and causing distress to families. He emphasised the need for collective vigilance and strengthened enforcement to curb the spread of narcotics.

He appreciated the efforts of excise officials in checking illicit liquor and narcotics trafficking, and assured them of the government’s continued support and provision of required resources.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th February 2026 9:48 pm IST

