Govt extends curbs on sugar exports to keep prices in check

Food inflation, which accounts for close to half of the overall CPI, slowed to 6.56 per cent in September from 9.94 per cent in August.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th October 2023 3:35 pm IST
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended restrictions on sugar exports beyond October 31 this year to increase availability of the commodity in the local market and keep prices in check during the festive season.

“Restriction on export of Sugar (Raw Sugar, White Sugar, Refined Sugar and Organic sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2023, till further order. Other conditions will remain unchanged,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

India’s retail inflation has eased to a 3-month low of 5.02 percent in September bringing much-needed relief to consumers and the government is keen to keep food prices in control as assembly elections to key states have been announced which will be followed by the Lok Sabha polls early next year.

Food inflation, which accounts for close to half of the overall consumer price index (CPI), slowed to 6.56 percent in September from 9.94 percent in August.

