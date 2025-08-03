Govt forms panel to regulate fertility centers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Amid reports of private IVF clinics and fertility centers operating in violation of statutory provisions and ethical norms, the Telangana government has decided to constitute a committee for inspection and regulation of these clinics.

The committee, consisting of the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Executive Officer of Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, and the Director of Medical Education, will conduct inspections at all private IVF clinics and fertility centres operating in the state and submit a report to the government within 10 days.

The committee will examine whether IVF clinics are running as per the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, and are in compliance with registrations, patient consent, gamete sourcing, and procedural documentation.

In addition to this, the committee will also analyse any past complaints, FIRs and departmental action taken against erring clinics, along with identifying the number and status of affected victims.

The committee will also look into any potential role of public officials or regulatory authorities in enabling the violations and review the adequacy of existing regulatory frameworks.

The committee has also been empowered to call upon any official or expert to provide information or evidence relevant to the inquiry.