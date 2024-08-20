Govt had to cancel lateral entry recruitment because Oppn is strong: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI)

Mumbai: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the Union government had to cancel the latest lateral entry recruitment due to resistance by a strong opposition.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai to mark the 80th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Kharge claimed that had the Narendra Modi government had majority on its own, it would have filled government posts with RSS people without implementing reservation.

“Recently they introduced lateral entry. They tried to appoint joint secretary (rank officers)….But I heard that lateral entry appointments have been withdrawn. This is because the opposition is strong,” Kharge said.

The Centre on Tuesday asked the UPSC to cancel the latest lateral entry recruitment, amid a row over reservation in the advertised posts. Subsequently, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled the advertisement.

