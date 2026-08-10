Govt introduces bill in LS to change Kerala’s name to Keralam

New Delhi: The government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, August 10, to rename ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’ after the state assembly adopted a resolution two years ago.

The Kerala government had forwarded to the Centre a resolution passed by the state’s legislative assembly regarding the name change in June 2024.

Subsequently, the President of India referred a bill to the state legislature for expressing its views and later, the state assembly adopted a unanimous resolution agreeing with the bill.

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On Monday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 amid Opposition din over various issues.

“The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 provides for such alteration of name of the State of Kerala and contains necessary amendments to the provisions of the Constitution and also consequential provisions,” according to the bill’s Statement of Objects and Reasons.

Amendments will be made in the First Schedule to the Constitution by modifying the name of state of ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’ in accordance with article 3 of the Constitution.