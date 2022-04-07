Govt jobs in Telangana: Free coaching, stipend for BCs

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that his department was providing a free coaching facility for those backward classes candidates who are appearing for the exams of about 90,000 posts, which has been announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently.

Disclosing this to the media here on Wednesday, the minister said that all candidates who are preparing for the exams, should enroll their names on the department’s website from April 6 to 16 and the selected candidates will be announced after screening the list.

The coaching is offered through 16 study circles and each circle consists of 25 candidates. Meanwhile, the coaching is offered to another 50,000 candidates through online mode.

Moreover, the department is offering a stipend for six months to those candidates, whose annual income is below five lakhs. The stipend of Rs 5,000 is given for six months to those who are appearing for Group1 posts while Rs.3000 is offered for three months to those who are appearing for Group II posts.