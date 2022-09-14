Govt Junior College Chanchalguda: Amjed Ullah Khan writes to Navin Mittal

Hyderabad: Spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjed Ullah Khan on Tuesday wrote a letter to IAS Officer Navin Mittal, commission of Collegiate Education and Technical Education complaining about the negligence of the contractor who is constructing a new building at Government Degree College, Chanchalguda.

Mentioning that State Education Welfare and Infrastructure Development Corporation is constructing a new building for Government Degree College in Chanchalguda, he wrote that contractor has dug open a big plot and it is endangering the lives of the students.

Requesting Mittal to visit the college and instruct the contractor to take precautionary steps, he wrote that the premises have five schools with 3600 students an intermediate college with a strength of 1500 students, and a degree college with a strength of 1200 students.

Mentioning that the ground is also used for Milad un Nabi meetings, he urged Mittal to ask the contractor to immediately close the open dugged area and clear the dismantled material from the ground.