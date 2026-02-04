Govt lanuches free online coaching classes for SC/OBC aspirants

The Physics Wallah (PW) Foundation will offer free online coaching to 5,000 aspirants.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th February 2026 10:03 pm IST
With a focus on improving access to quality education and employment opportunities, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will provide free online coaching classes every year to aspirants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri CARES for Children Scheme from all states for competitive examinations.

This programme will help aspirants prepare for exams such as the UPSC, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and banking examinations.

The ministry, on Wednesday, February 4, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Physics Wallah (PW) Foundation to offer free online coaching to 5,000 aspirants.

The selection is merit-based and conducted through a dedicated online portal, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Benefits

Candidates can gain access to a comprehensive suite of preparatory resources.

Candidates will be provided with a structured online courses (live and recorded classes)

Access to test series and previous year question papers

Study material and mentorship programs

A doubt-solving support will be setup which will also provide personalised counselling for students

