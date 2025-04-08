Govt launches new Aadhaar app: No need to carry photocopies anymore

New Delhi: In a major step towards digital convenience and privacy, the Centre on Tuesday launched a new Aadhaar app that allows users to verify and share their Aadhaar details digitally — eliminating the need to carry physical cards or submit photocopies.

The app was officially launched by Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the national capital.

Highlighting the importance of digital innovation, the minister described the app as a move to make Aadhaar verification easier, faster, and more secure.

“New Aadhaar App, Face ID authentication via mobile app. No physical card, no photocopies,” Vaishnaw said in a video message posted on social media platform X.

He added that the app empowers users to share only the necessary data through secure digital means, and always with their consent.

New Aadhaar App

Face ID authentication via mobile app



❌ No physical card

❌ No photocopies



— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 8, 2025

“Now with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information,” he said.

One of the standout features of the app is Face ID authentication, which enhances security and makes verification seamless.

Aadhaar verification can now be done by simply scanning a QR code, much like making a UPI payment.

“Aadhaar verification becomes as simple as making UPI payment. Users can now digitally verify and share their Aadhaar details while ensuring their privacy,” the minister wrote on X.

With this new system, people will no longer need to hand over printed copies of their Aadhaar cards at hotels, shops, airports or any other verification points.

“No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel,” he stressed.

The app, which is currently in its beta testing phase, has been designed with strong privacy safeguards.

It ensures that Aadhaar details cannot be forged, edited or misused. Information is shared securely and only with the user’s permission.

Calling Aadhaar the “aadhaar” (foundation) of many government initiatives, Vaishnaw also emphasised the role of AI and digital public infrastructure (DPI) in shaping India’s digital future.

He invited stakeholders to suggest ways to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with DPI to drive further growth — while keeping privacy at the core.