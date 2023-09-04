Govt might table Bill to remove ‘India’ from Constitution: Sources

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led Central government, which has been emphasising liberating the people of the country from the “slavery mentality” and any elements related to such a psyche during the ongoing “Amrit Kaal”, is reportedly planning to remove the word “India” from the Constitution, sources in the know of things claimed, adding that a preparation pertaining to the proposal is underway.

The sources said said at the upcoming Special Session of the Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18-22, the government is likely to present Bills related to the ‘India’ word omission proposal.

Besides, the recent successes achieved by the country which drew global applause, including the successful moon mission Chandrayaan-3 and the launch of Aditya L-1 solar mission, are also likely to be discussed during the Special Session.

Deliberations would also be held about the G20 Summit (being hosted by India on September 9-10), as well as events and programmes related to the prestigious event which are being held in the run-up to the main summit.

The agenda for the upcoming Special Session of Parliament is, however, yet to be announced officially.

According to sources, a roadmap would be prepared to make India a ‘Developed Country’ by 2047, and discussions would also be held on this very subject.

During this 13th session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st session of the Rajya Sabha, five sittings are to be held from September 18-22.

If sources are to be believed, the government is seriously mulling removing the word ‘India’ from the expression ‘India, that is Bharat’, which has been used in the definition of India in Article-1 of the Indian Constitution.

Recently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also said that “our country’s name has been Bharat for centuries”, while appealing to people to use the word Bharat instead of India.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while stressing on the five vows of the Amrit Kaal, said that one of them includes freedom from the mentality of slavery.

Towards this direction, the government has undertaken several steps, ranging from bringing changes in education policy to omitting symbols, changing names of streets and places related to slavery, removing statues of people associated with colonial power, and installing statues of prominent (historical) Indian personalities.

In fact, during the Monsoon Session in the Lok Sabha on August 11, Home Minister Amit Shah had called the IPC, prepared in 1860, the CrPCin (1898) and the Indian Evidence Act (1872) a sign of slavery.

Accordingly, three new bills — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 — have been introduced to replace the existing ones.

Also, during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament itself, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal had demanded the usage of only the Bharat word by removing India, while describing India as a symbol of colonial slavery.

Besides, Modi in the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on July 25, while taking a dig at the opposition parties for naming their alliance as INDIA, said that the East India Company and the Indian National Congress were formed by the British.