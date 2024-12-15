Govt not to introduce One Nation, One Election Bill in LS tomorrow

New Delhi: The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, officially known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, will not be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Revised Business List of the Lower House for the day does not mention the Bill.

The first list had scheduled the Bill for Monday. It mentioned, “… Arjun Ram Meghwal to move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution of India. Also to introduce the Bill.”

The Minister was also to move ‘The Union Territories Laws (Amendment)Bill, 2024 to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The first amendment Bill was to conduct simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha and State Assemblies and another Bill was for aligning the elections for Assemblies in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry.

Now, with the revised list not mentioning the Bills, it is being surmised that the One Nation, One Election Bill will not be tabled on Monday. The session as per the schedule ends on December 20. Sources said the Bills could be brought later this week, or the government can always bring in the legislative agenda at the last minute through ‘Supplementary List of Business’ with the permission of the Speaker.

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2024. The same was circulated to MPs on Friday evening.

The report was prepared by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee submitted its findings in March, noting the challenges posed by prolonged election cycles.

The report suggested that simultaneous elections could ensure policy stability, alleviate voter fatigue, and boost electoral participation. The 18,626-page report was prepared in 191 days reflecting extensive discussions with stakeholders and experts.

After the cabinet approval, several opposition leaders questioned the proposal saying it was impractical and an attack on federalism. They raised concerns over the government’s plans to introduce the ‘one nation, one election bill’ in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The revised business list does not mention the Bill. It, however, mentions that the law minister will move The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.

The Bill will enable reservation of seats in accordance with Article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of ScheduledTribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far such readjustment is necessitated by the inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa.