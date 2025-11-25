Govt official suspended for assaulting farmer in Telangana

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation official who assaulted a farmer in Telangana’s Adilabad was suspended on Monday, November 24.

Adilabad district collector Rajarshi Shah suspended PACS CEO Pandari for assaulting the farmer at at Adilabad market yard wile being drunk on November 23. Following the assault, the farmer identified as Mahesh filed a complaint with the police and later escalated the matter to the Adilabad collector.

Background of the incident

The incident occurred at the market yard, where Pandari, a chief executive officer of the marketing federation, and two others assaulted the farmer, Mahesh, for moving his cotton produce.

The official allegedly asked the farmer to leave the yard, accusing him of bringing the cotton too late and then proceeded to assault him. His actions have drawn sharp criticism from the farming community. In a video shared on social media, Mahesh said, “I have come with the cotton produce from Lekarwada village. But Pandari attacked me while I tried to shift the produce in a cart after the closing time.”

The farmer alleged Pandari held his collar and tried to beat him. “I promptly called the police, who arrived and tried to speak to Pandari but in vain,” Mahesh added.

After the police failed to control the situation, Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah directed to registration of a case against Pandari and verification of whether he was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.