Video: Drunk govt officer assaults farmer in Adilabad

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation official, reportedly drunk on duty, assaulted a farmer in Adilabad district on Sunday, November 23.

The incident occurred at the market yard, where Pandari, a chief executive officer of the marketing federation, and two others assaulted the farmer, Mahesh, for moving his cotton produce.

The official allegedly asked the farmer to leave the yard, accusing him of bringing the cotton too late and then proceeded to assault him. His actions have drawn sharp criticism from the farming community

In a video shared on social media, Mahesh said, “I have come with the cotton produce from Lekarwada village. But Pandari attacked me while I tried to shift the produce in a cart after the closing time.”

The official was identified as Pandari, chief executive officer of the marketing federation. The incident occurred at the market yard, where Pandari along…

The farmer alleged Pandari held his collar and tried to beat him. “I promptly called the police, who arrived and tried to speak to Pandari but in vain,” Mahesh added.

After the police failed to control the situation, Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah directed to registration of a case against Pandari and verification of whether he was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

Shah instructed officials to initiate departmental action against the government officer and expressed displeasure over the assault, asking authorities to ensure such incidents do not recur.