Govt pays salaries on time amid financial challenges: Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that despite financial difficulties, the Congress government successfully paid salaries to 3,65,262 regular employees and pensions to 2.85 lakh retired employees on the first of this month.

This marks the first time since August 2019 that state government employees received salaries on the first day of the month under the Congress party’s ‘Indiramma Rajyam’.

Addressing media in Bhimavaram village of Yerrupalem mandal, Khammam district, Bhatti, who holds the portfolios of Finance and Energy, highlighted the government’s efforts to prioritize employee salaries on March 1, considering their EMIs and monthly expenses amid the state’s challenging financial situation.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfill promises, including the implementation of various welfare schemes such as free travel for women on TSRTC buses, increasing Aarogyasri health limit to ₹10 lakh, and launching schemes like ₹500 LPG cylinder and Gruha Jyothi.

Bhatti urged state government employees to work diligently to ensure effective implementation of the government’s initiatives. He noted the government’s achievements, including filling 25,000 posts, reconstituting the TSPSC, and issuing Group-I and DSC teachers recruitment notifications within three months of coming to power.

Highlighting future plans, he mentioned the establishment of B.R. Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in all 119 Assembly constituencies to provide online coaching for unemployed youths preparing for competitive exams.

The Deputy Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for BT roads in several villages, including Bhimavaram, Ayyavarigudem, and Bhavanipuram, at an estimated cost of ₹38.50 crore in Yerrupalem mandal, Madhira Assembly constituency.