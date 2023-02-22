Govt planning to regularise 13 lakh notarized properties in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major relief to notarized property owners, the Telangana government has started planning to regularise more than 13 lakh plots in the state and the government is awaiting the details to be received from the District Collectors and only then the government will take steps to issue further orders.

Telangana government is going to regularize the notary properties and provide them an opportunity for registry, it is being said that the state government is soon considering to provide an opportunity to register agricultural lands on the same line.

While reviewing the steps taken by the state government to provide this opportunity to those who have genuine documents, it is being said that a meeting will be held in this regard on Saturday and the recommendations of the committee will be sent to the government.

Ever since the ban imposed on the sale and purchase of notary properties and their registry, there has been a constant representation from MLAs and leaders belonging to most political parties that the owners of notary properties across the state should be given an opportunity to register. During the budget session of the Assembly, Leader of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue of notary properties and demanded an opportunity for registry.

According to sources, during the meeting held on February 13, the Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising state ministers has directed the revenue department officials to attend the next meeting with full details of the notary properties in all districts. The district collectors are expected to attend the meeting with all the details of the notary properties and their suggestions and only after this meeting, the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee are likely to be sent to the state government.

If the government provides the scope for registration of notary properties, then thousands of property owners who have been waiting for the sale and purchase of their properties for a long time will get a great relief.