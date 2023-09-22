Govt robbed youth of their future by keeping them jobless: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said 42.3 percent of India’s graduates below 25 years are unemployed and accused the government of robbing them of their future by keeping them jobless.

The youth need to now take matters into their own hands and hold the government accountable for their plight, he added.

Kharge in a post on X, formerly Twitter said, “42.3 percent of India’s graduates below the age of 25 are unemployed. Modi government has robbed them of their future by keeping them jobless.

“The promise of 2 crore jobs per year, echoes like a cruel joke in the hearts and minds of our young,” the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha shared.

He said that the process from graduation to getting a job is a sad story of daily struggle. “Pity, that instead of acknowledging their failure, BJP has turned a blind eye to this looming disaster. Phrases like ‘Amrit Kaal’ have only rubbed salt into the wounds of our youth,” Kharge said

“The youth need to now take matters into their own hands and hold the government accountable for their plight. They better know that a government, which could not create employment in 10 years, will never be able to do so. To protect the future, change this government,” he added.

