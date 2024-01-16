Govt school headmaster sponsors Delhi tour for 35 girl students

Kalburgi: Breaking the traditional mold of school trips, a group of government school girls from the border region of Mundargi in Akkalakote taluk in Maharashtra recently embarked on a unique adventure— a plane trip to Delhi.

Maham Teshwar Kattimani, the headmaster of Government Kannada Primary School for Girls, Mundargi took the initiative to organise this extraordinary journey for 35 students, making it the fifth time he sponsored such a tour.

Kattimani, driven by a passion for providing unique learning experiences, took some financial support from the parents and covered the remaining travel expenses out of his own pocket. This unconventional initiative has become a tradition for Kattimani, who previously organised plane trips for students from Jewur and Goudagaon government Kannada schools in Akkalakote taluk.

Each of the 35 students was provided Rs 7,000 for the trip, offering them a chance to explore Delhi and Mumbai. The journey began on December 28, as the students and teachers boarded a train to Mumbai, where they visited prominent landmarks such as the Gateway of India, museums, and parks over a span of two days. From Mumbai, the group boarded a plane to Delhi, where they explored iconic sites like the Red Fort, Rajghat, and the Parliament House. The return journey to Mindargi was completed by train.

The entire 7-day adventure cost approximately Rs 4.50 lakh, with Kattimani contributing Rs 2 lakh from his own funds. The detailed breakdown of expenses includes Rs 6,000 for each flight ticket, Rs 1,200 for the train tickets, and an estimated Rs 40,000 per day for accommodation, food, and other expenses.

Kattimani’s initiative has been widely applauded for going above and beyond his way in providing students from the border region with an unparalleled educational experience. The unconventional school trip not only broadened the horizons of the students but also served as a testament to the dedication of educators like Kattimani, who are committed to fostering unique learning opportunities for their students.