Govt schools rise, private schools decline in Telangana: MoE

Hyderabad: Over the past decade, the number of government schools in Telangana has increased, while private schools have declined, according to data from the Ministry of Education.

Government schools grew from 29,268 in 2014–15 to 30,022 in 2023–24, marking an increase of 754 schools. In contrast, private schools dropped from 15,069 to 12,126 during the same period, a decline of 2,943 schools.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s dropout rate for students from Class 9 to 12 stands at 8%, with boys dropping out at a higher rate (9.6%) compared to girls (6.3%).

Additionally, girls’ enrolment is highest at the primary level but decreases significantly at the higher secondary level. The retention rate in primary schools is 102.8%, but it drops to 64.2% at the higher secondary level.

Officials attribute the decline in dropout rates to government initiatives under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, including:

Neighborhood schools for easier access

Free uniforms and textbooks for girls up to Grade 8

Self-defense training for girls from Grades 6 to 12

These efforts have boosted awareness and encouraged girls to continue their education, strengthening the state’s commitment to improving school education.