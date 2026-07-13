Govt sets December 2027 deadline for Devadula Irrigation Project

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday directed officials to speed up Phase-III works of the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme and maximise pumping by making use of the current inflows into the Godavari River.

At a high-level review meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Uttam reiterated that the government was fast-tracking land acquisition and approvals and assured that funds would not be a constraint in completing the project by December 2027.

According to the minister, the project has achieved 87.7 per cent physical progress.

The Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme will provide drinking water to Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Suryapet districts. The project is divided into three phases – Phase-I is designed to irrigate 1.23 lakh acres, Phase-II another 1.93 lakh acres and Phase-III 2.39 lakh acres.

Under Phase-I, Package-45 has been completed, while Package-46 has reached 96.86 per cent completion. Once all three phases are completed, the project is expected to irrigate nearly 5.6 lakh acres. The total estimated project cost is around Rs 18,400 crore.