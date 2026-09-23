Govt starts fitness reel challenge as part of ‘Khelo Telangana’

Hyderabad: As part of ‘Khelo Telangana’ the Department of Sports has organised a 9+9+9 Fitness Challenge to encourage people to participate in activities like walking, jogging, yoga and post a related 27-second video on their social media platforms.

Participants are asked to tag 9 friends and invite another 9 people to the challenge.

Sports Minister Sri Vakiti Srihari unveiled the poster for Khelo Telangana at the Secretariat on Tuesday, September 22, in the presence of Sports Advisors AP Jithender Reddy, Special Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Sports Authority Managing Director Dr Sony Baladevi, Telangana Olympic Association Secretary Mallareddy, and Sports Authority officials.

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Through ‘Khelo Telangana Bandhan ‘, the government is encouraging people to dedicate at least 30 minutes a day for health and fitness.

The government will also organise league competitions in various sports disciplines to increase participation in sports among all age groups.

The Sports Authority plans to conduct these competitions in disciplines such as wrestling, boxing, volleyball, table tennis, judo, basketball, athletics, football, cycling, yoga asanas and other sports.