Telangana Sports Authority holds statewide Sports Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Under the aegis of the Telangana Sports Authority, Sports Day was celebrated across all 32 district headquarters on Thursday, May 21.

The initiative was part of the Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika initiative, Sports and Youth Week.

In Hyderabad, multiple sports competitions and activities were held at the LB Stadium, GMCB Stadium in Gachibowli, KBR Indoor Stadium, Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium, Gymkhana Grounds, Cycling Velodrome, and others, receiving an overwhelming response from youth, sportspersons, parents, and the public.

Athletics, basketball, badminton, boxing, fencing, swimming, table tennis, tennis, football, chess, handball, volleyball, kabaddi, and wrestling were held.

Speaking to the media, Telangana Sports Authority Managing Director Dr A Soni Bala Devi said the initiative’s main focus is to promote interest in sports among people of all age groups and sections of society.