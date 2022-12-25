Govt stumps Oppn, dodges debates yet again in Parliament

New Delhi: In the just concluded winter session of Parliament, the opposition despite all its efforts could not persuade the government for discussion on the Chinese transgression issue.

The regular adjournment notice in Lok Sabha was rejected by the Speaker and the suspension of business in Rajya Sabha was also not entertained by the chair. The Congress has been pushing for discussion on the issue to ‘expose’ the government but in vain.

This time with the new chairman in the Upper House the opposition could not press for an adjournment except for a few occasions and brief timings. Similar pattern was repeated in the Lower House as well.

This is not the first time but during the whole session the opposition could not prevail upon the government to initiate a discussion on any matter except for a very few occasions. The opposition tried to convince the government to discuss issues but could not do so.

Many times in the year the opposition adopted a joint strategy to corner the government but in the end could not do so. Shashi Tharoor said on Friday that, “many important issues like unemployment, inflation could not be discussed in the House… The winter session was cut short.”

Though the winter session became the new bone of contention as the opposition is now alleging that the government cut short the session and it was started late but the government said that it was done with “consensus”.

While parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said since the Modi government came to power the opposition has been exhibiting negative conduct in the House.”

The government and the chair insisted on productivity that Parliament was doing more work. The opposition insisted that the government business was not the productivity but discussing the people’s issues were the productivity.

The government and the chair on Friday listed productivity as an achievement. The productivity of Rajya Sabha was 103 per cent, while it was 97 per cent for Lok Sabha, the minister informed. There were 13 sittings over a period of 17 days during the session.

The Winter session began on December 7 and was adjourned sine die on December 23, 2022.

Joshi further informed that during the session, nine bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha and seven bills were passed.

Nine bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha. Total number of bills passed by both the Houses during the session were nine.

The Parliament’s Monsoon Session also had ended four days before its scheduled completion, with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die.

The session, which began on July 18, was slated to go on till August 12 but was adjourned sine die on August 8.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, before adjourning the ninth session of the 17th LS sine die, had said that the House met for 16 days wherein seven bills were passed.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu had adjourned the Upper House sine die, during the session the Congress was fighting against the ED,

As Congress Chief Whip, Jairam Ramesh said, “Under the circumstances, in keeping with the sanctity of Parliament and Parliamentarians and its time-honoured conventions, it is high time that the presiding officers of both Houses may deliberate and ensure that such gross affronts on the Parliament and MPs does not recur.”

The proceedings of the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die on, one day ahead of its schedule.

The total productivity of the eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha was 129 per cent, said the Speaker while informing the members about the work done in the session. He further said that the session began on January 31 and a total of 27 sittings were held which lasted for about 177 hours and 50 minutes.