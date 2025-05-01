Govt teams up with Rapido to promote safe riding in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has joined hands with Rapido to launch a state-wide road safety awareness campaign.

The goal is to educate people about safe riding habits and the importance of wearing helmets.

As part of this campaign, both partners will carry out training programs for drivers, hold public workshops, distribute helmets, and conduct various outreach activities to spread awareness.

At the SARATHI event held on Wednesday, Rapido distributed 250 helmets to promote rider safety. The initiative aims to encourage people to follow traffic rules and build a culture of responsible travel across Telangana.