Govt to construct 2 flyovers in Hyderabad amid traffic jams

Hyderabad: The State government has reportedly proposed the construction of two flyovers at Lingampally and RTC Colony Miyapur due to frequent traffic jams in the IT corridor and its neighbouring areas.

According to sources, the Centre and state governments have already granted permissions and the authorities are set to begin the construction work soon.

The flyover construction is likely to commence once the monsoon subsides. The flyovers are aimed at smooth vehicular flow at the Lingampally and Miyapur routes. Additionally, the government plans to expand the underpass located at Chandanagar.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is undertaking flyover construction as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The much-anticipated steel flyover project being built at the RTC crossroad will be inaugurated on August 15.

An amount of 350 crores has been spent on the construction of the 2.25 km lengthy flyover. It starts from Indira Park to ends at VST.