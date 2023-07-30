Osman Nagar residents struggle as rainwater submerges area once again

Hyderabad: Residents living in Osman Nagar on the outskirts of the city are once again facing the plight of waterlogging, and they are growing increasingly frustrated. For the people of Osmannagar,Bandlaguda, the rainy season brings more misery than relief. While rainwater in most areas gets absorbed or drains away, for Osmannagar residents, it transforms their locality into a pond-like area, prolonging the impact of rain for over 20 months.

As the summer intensifies, the accumulated water remains, and with the onset of the next rainy season, a new cycle of waterlogging commences. The recent rains in the city over the last three days have caused water to accumulate in Osmannagar, leaving its residents with no choice but to seek refuge in safer places.

According to a resident of Osmannagar, which is a part of the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency, unfortunately suffers from neglect even though its MLA also holds a position in the state cabinet. The problem in Osmannagar is often dismissed with statements suggesting that the area has always been a waterlogged settlement and thus cannot be prevented from accumulating rainwater. However, such statements seem to overlook the successful resolution of waterlogging issues in many other areas of the city, where multi-story buildings have been constructed in former pond sites with proper drainage systems.

While the state government has made promises to address the problem in Osmannagar on multiple occasions, concrete steps to alleviate the issue have been elusive. This lack of action has caused immense hardship to the people, forcing many to consider selling their homes and moving away from the area.

The residents of Osmannagar are left feeling neglected and frustrated, wondering why their settlement has not received the same attention and solutions as other parts of the city facing similar challenges.

As the monsoon continues, the urgency to address the waterlogging issue in Osmannagar remains critical. Residents hope that the government will take immediate action to find a permanent and effective solution to their longstanding problem.