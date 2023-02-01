Govt to support Hyderabad’s IIMR as centre of excellence: FM in budget speech

Hyderabad: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Wednesday in the budget speech said that the centre will support the city-based Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) as a center of excellence.

“We grow several types of Shree Anna, such as Jowar, Ragi, Bajra, Ramdana, Cheena, and Saama…These have a number of health benefits and have been an integral part of our food for centuries. Now, to make India a global hub for Shree Anna Research, the Indian Institute of Millets Research in Hyderabad will be made into a centre of excellence,” she said.

The Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR-IIMR) located at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, is an agricultural research institute engaged in basic and strategic research on sorghum and other millets.

It undertakes agricultural research on the pathology, improvement, and value addition of millets. Through the All India Coordinated Research Projects on Sorghum (AICRP on Sorghum) and through connections with other national and international organisations, IIMR facilitates and coordinates sorghum research at the national level.

What is a Center of Excellence?

The Government of India says that a Center of Excellence (CoE) is a body that provides leadership, best practices, research, support, training of trainers, and skill training for a specific sector/s.

Centre of Excellence in the skilling ecosystem is envisioned to be a one-stop resource center, established/working in partnership with industry to raise training standards, boost productivity, address emerging skill gaps, and align training & research with industry needs.

With the intent to overcome skill demand-supply mismatch, to have a continuous supply of skilled workforce, and disseminate best practices, “The Centre of Excellence” is proposed to be recognized by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The initiative would encourage such bodies already engaged in research and development activities in the skilling domain and allied fields to work on key emerging areas where there is a knowledge deficit or skill gap, so as to set up Centres of Excellence.