Govt will introduce Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha today: Sources

New Delhi: The women’s Reservation Bill is likelt to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today during the ongoing special session of the Parliament and in Rajya Sabha on September 21, government sources said.

This comes as the Cabinet on Monday approved the Women’s Reservation Bill, sources said.

The meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi

The sources further informed that the Bill will be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

“Women’s Reservation Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up tomorrow, 20th September. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on 21st September,” informed the govt sources.

Telangana chief minister KC Rao’s daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC, K Kavitha on Tuesday said that the Union government should reach out to all parties and “build a consensus” on the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“Happy, we are hearing from the sources that Cabinet has cleared the introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament. And I hope the bill will be introduced very soon”

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said “This is Congress’s Bill. This was brought by Congress. In March 2010, it was passed by the Rajya Sabha. It has been 9 and half years since BJP came to power. Why did they think of Women’s Reservation Bill right before the election? You want to have power but we will welcome the Bill if it comes before the House…”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “This Bill should have been brought long ago. It was in the BJP’s manifesto in 2014, but this is taking place after 9.5 years of Modi Govt. I hope that this will empower women in the right way.

“I expect that the Bill will be passed as early as possible. I hope this Bill to be implemented in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 33 per cent of women get elected and take part in the development of the country.”

Earlier, on Sunday, an all-party meeting was held in the national capital with various political parties demanding the passage of a Women’s Reservation Bill in the five-day special session of Parliament.

The Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

Despite being a crucial step towards gender parity and inclusive governance, the Bill has remained in legislative limbo for far too long.

Meanwhile, the parliament session is underway at the new parliament building today, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this year.

Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

Speaking about the old Parliament building, Prime Minister Modi on Monday mentioned that it served as the Imperial Legislative Council before India’s independence and was recognised as the Parliament of India post-independence.