Goyal’s remarks ‘deeply concerning’, says Telangana minister Sirdhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana Industry and Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu has slammed Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal for his remarks that states like Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were engaging in “petty thinking” by demanding funds in proportion to their tax contribution.

The state minister took to social media platform ‘X’ on Wednesday to react strongly to the Union Minister’s remarks made at the ‘Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra 2025’, an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the ‘Students Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL)’ initiative.

“Your comments on Telangana asking for its fair share of allocations in the Union Budget are deeply concerning. Our demand is about recognising the contributions our state and other southern states make. Labelling this as ‘petty thinking’ disregards the hard work and dedication of Telangana’s people and the people of south India,” posted Sridhar Babu.

“We contribute significantly to the country’s revenue, and it’s only fair that we get our deserved share. We are hoping that the Union government will acknowledge this and respect our role in India’s economic growth. Telangana plays a crucial role in driving India’s economy forward,” wrote the minister.

“We deserve to be treated as equal partners in development, not just as revenue sources. We urge the Union government to adopt a more inclusive approach, one that values the contributions of all states, including those in South India. We seek fairness, respect, and our rightful share of resources,” Sridhar Babu added.

The Congress government in Telangana had alleged that grave injustice was done to the state in the Union Budget 2025-26 presented in the Parliament on February 1.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had stated that the Union Budget reflected a lack of understanding and commitment to states’ unique challenges and developmental priorities in general and that of Telangana in particular.

Vikarmarka, who holds the Finance portfolio, said the Union Budget strategically reduced customs duties on certain goods while simultaneously increasing cesses. He said such measures would further shrink the divisible pool of taxes, eating away at the state’s share in devolution.