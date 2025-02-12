Start new factories, strengthen TS Oilfed in state, says Telangana agri minister

Rao also initiated an inquiry into financial irregularities in cooperatives, directing officials to ensure the recovery of misused funds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th February 2025 12:58 pm IST
Start new factories, strengthen Oilfed in Telangana: Tummala
Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Tuesday, February 11 stressed developing the Telangana Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation (Oilfed) into a corporate entity.

“Competent staff must be recruited across its factory, nursery, plantation, finance and marketing departments to ensure efficient operations. Strict action will be taken against those failing to meet oil palm plantation targets,” the minister said.

Officials were asked to maintain updated voter records for cooperative organisations whose terms have ended. Rao also initiated an inquiry into financial irregularities in cooperatives, directing officials to ensure the recovery of misused funds.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over failing to pay salaries to home guards

At a review meeting in the Telangana secretariat, the agriculture minister asked officials to accelerate the establishment of an oil palm factory in Narmetta, Siddipet district. He also instructed them to initiate work on another factory in Beechupally, Gadwal district.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th February 2025 12:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button