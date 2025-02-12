Start new factories, strengthen TS Oilfed in state, says Telangana agri minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Tuesday, February 11 stressed developing the Telangana Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation (Oilfed) into a corporate entity.

“Competent staff must be recruited across its factory, nursery, plantation, finance and marketing departments to ensure efficient operations. Strict action will be taken against those failing to meet oil palm plantation targets,” the minister said.

Officials were asked to maintain updated voter records for cooperative organisations whose terms have ended. Rao also initiated an inquiry into financial irregularities in cooperatives, directing officials to ensure the recovery of misused funds.

At a review meeting in the Telangana secretariat, the agriculture minister asked officials to accelerate the establishment of an oil palm factory in Narmetta, Siddipet district. He also instructed them to initiate work on another factory in Beechupally, Gadwal district.