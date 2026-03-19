Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 date in India announced

Hyderabad: President of the Deccan Muslim Ulema Council Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 on Saturday, March 21, as the crescent moon has not been sighted today. The holy month of Ramzan will end tomorrow.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Hyderabad held its monthly meeting for the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.

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The committee is responsible for announcing the sighting of the moon and declaring the date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 in India based on Shariah evidence.

The public was also asked to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is gearing up for Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow, as the crescent moon was not sighted in the country yesterday.