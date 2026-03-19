Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 date in India announced

Saudi Arabia is gearing up for Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 6:01 pm IST|   Updated: 19th March 2026 7:35 pm IST
Eid-ul-Fitr in India
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Hyderabad: President of the Deccan Muslim Ulema Council Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 on Saturday, March 21, as the crescent moon has not been sighted today. The holy month of Ramzan will end tomorrow.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Hyderabad held its monthly meeting for the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.

The committee is responsible for announcing the sighting of the moon and declaring the date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 in India based on Shariah evidence.

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The public was also asked to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is gearing up for Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow, as the crescent moon was not sighted in the country yesterday.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 6:01 pm IST|   Updated: 19th March 2026 7:35 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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