Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 date in India announced

Hyderabad: President of the Deccan Muslim Ulema Council Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 on Saturday, March 21, as the crescent moon has not been sighted today. The holy month of Ramzan will end tomorrow.
Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Hyderabad held its monthly meeting for the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.
The committee is responsible for announcing the sighting of the moon and declaring the date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 in India based on Shariah evidence.
The public was also asked to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is gearing up for Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow, as the crescent moon was not sighted in the country yesterday.