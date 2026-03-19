Know where to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Telangana Waqf Board has started inspecting arrangements for prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and Madannapet Eidgah, which are expected to draw large crowds on Saturday, March 21.

Eidgahs are open-air enclosures used for special congregation prayers, such as Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, which accommodate the entire community, including women and children.

A gathering of over 2 lakh people is expected at the Mir Alam Eidgah, and preparations have been made with regard to sanitation, drinking water and traffic management.

Date : 18/03/2026

As per the instructions of @aimim_national President Barrister @asadowaisi & Floor Leader @akbarowaisii, Today Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen Along With Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmath Ullah Hussaini, Ex Corporator Mohd Khader, GHMC, HMWS&SB, TGSPDCL, Traffic & Law… pic.twitter.com/Rvo1JtOxT7 — Mohammed Mubeen – MLA (@MohdMubeen58) March 18, 2026

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Where to offer Eid prayers

Apart from the aforementioned places, Eid prayers will be held at Mohammadia Eidgah, Upperpally (Pillar No. 177) at 6:30 am, and at Bilqis Ground, Tolichowki at 6:35 am.

At 6:45 am, prayers will be held at Hockey Ground in New Malakpet, the Owaisi Play Ground in Golconda Fort, Sports Coaching Foundation ground in Masab Tank, Masjid-e-Omar Farooq in Rajendranagar, OR Palace in Bandlaguda, Maulana Azad Community Hall in Uppal and the Naseer Garden Function Hall in Shamsher Gunj.

At 7:00 am, prayers will be held at NTR Stadium located at Lower Tank Bund, the ground beside Masjid Mohammedia in Aramghar, Eidgah Ahle Hadees at Pahadi Shareef Road, the Government Junior College in Gowlipura, NF Garden in Nacharam, Masjid Al Mumin in Sun City, Jamiat Falah Ground in Shaheen Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Play Ground in AC Guard and the Sultan Shahi Play Ground in Talab Katta.

At 7:15 am, prayers will be held at Qutbullapur Church Ground in HMT Chintal, the ground near Masjid Khizra in Shaheen Nagar, and King Sport Club in Hafiz Baba Nagar.

At 7:30 am, prayers will be held at the Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, Flower Function Hall in Dammaiguda, Welfare Center Ground in Santosh Nagar, Kohinoor Function Hall in Hafiz Baba Nagar and Lake View Sports Ground in Kismatpur.

Prayers will be held at Eidgah Ahle Hadees Qutub Shahi in Medchal at 7:45 and at 10:00 am at the Chilkalguda Eidgah.