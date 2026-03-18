Hyderabad: Hyderabad has always been a city that lives and breathes cinema. Over the years, it has rapidly evolved from single-screen theatres to world-class multiplex experiences. With the arrival of premium formats like Dolby Cinema by Allu Cinemas, along with EPIQ, PCX, and rumoured upcoming IMAX screens, the city is now entering a new phase of luxury movie viewing.

Adding to this trend, PVR INOX is already operating its high-end formats like PXL and LUXE at Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad, making it one of the most advanced cinema destinations in India.

Ticket Prices Shock Moviegoers

The biggest talking point, however, is the sharp rise in ticket prices, especially for the PXL and LUXE formats. During the premiere of Dhurandhar 2 on March 18, ticket prices were relatively moderate, with Prime seats at Rs. 330 and Recliners at Rs. 354. But from March 19, prices saw a massive jump, with Prime seats rising to Rs. 470 and Recliners going up to Rs. 708.

The newly introduced LUXE format has taken things even further. It features all-recliner seating, luxury interiors, gourmet food curated by celebrity chefs, in-seat service, and access to a private lounge. However, these premium offerings come at a steep cost, with tickets priced above Rs. 700, which has surprised many moviegoers in Hyderabad.

Luxury Experience vs Affordability

While Hyderabad has a strong movie-going culture, such high pricing has sparked debate. Big films like Dhurandhar 2 and the upcoming Ustaad Bhagat Singh may attract audiences willing to pay extra for a premium experience. However, for many middle-class families, frequent visits to such luxury screens may not be practical due to rising ticket and food costs.

Industry experts believe that formats like LUXE are aimed at a niche audience, including urban professionals and high-income groups looking for exclusivity. While initial response may be strong during weekends and major releases, long-term success will depend on whether audiences feel the experience justifies the price.

Hyderabad’s Growing Cinema Landscape

The expansion at Inorbit Mall has transformed the multiplex into an 11-screen superplex with 1,368 seats. It includes PXL screens with massive displays and Dolby Atmos sound, LUXE screens for luxury viewing, and 4DX screens offering motion and sensory effects.