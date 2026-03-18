Applying mehendi for Eid is one of the oldest and most cherished traditions all around the world. It is a ritual that marks the beginning of festivities, so naturally it is performed with a lot of pomp. In Hyderabad, this age-old practice is taking on a more vibrant, public form as Mehendi camps and melas pop across the city, just days before Eid. What was once an at-home affair has now expanded into a shared experience, where the process of getting ready for Eid becomes just as exciting as the day itself.

With Eid 2026 just a couple of days away, Hyderabad’s mehendi artists are busier than ever, setting up camps that draw long queues well into the night. From quick, minimal designs to elaborate bridal-style patterns, these spaces cater to every kind of mood.

At the same time, some camps are seamlessly blending into mini Eid bazaars, complete with food and shopping stalls. They are doubling up as last-minute shopping spots while also giving small businesses the chance to shine.

To make your mehendi search easier, Siasat.com has rounded up ten camps across Hyderabad that you can check out this festive season.

Best Mehendi Melas In Hyderabad for Eid 2026

1. Naba’s Mehfil-e-Mehendi 6.0

Date- March 18 to 20

Location- Samatha Colony, Tolichowki

Timing- 2 pm to 2 am

Prices- Rs. 500 onwards

2. Mehendi Memories’ Eid Edit

Date- March 18 to 20

Location- Vijaynagar Colony

Timing- 4 pm to 4 am

Prices- Rs. 500 onwards

3. Summer Bistro’s Eid Henna Camp

Date- March 18 till Chand Raat

Location- Summer Bistro, Jubilee Hills Road No. 5

Timing- 12 pm to 2 am

Prices- Contact +91 83400 00135 for enquiries

4. Qul Welfare Society’s Mehendi Mela

Date- March 18 to 20

Location- Podium Mall, Tolichowki

Timing- 12 pm to 2 am

Prices- Rs. 300 onwards

5. Syeda’s Eid Henna Camp

Date- March 18 to 20

Location- Shaheen Nagar

Timing- 12 pm to 12 am

Prices- Contact +91 7075448205 for prices

6. Mehendi Tales’ Eid Camp

Date- March 19 and 20

Location- Shah Ali Banda

Timing- 3 pm to 3 am

Prices- Rs. 400 onwards

7. Mina’s Eid Henna Camp

Date- March 19 and 20

Location- They are available at 3 locations- Mallepally, Tolichowki, and Shah Ali Banda. Visit their Instagram for the exact address.

Timing- 2 pm to 3 am

Prices- Rs. 500 onwards

8. Taj Makeovers’ Eid Henna Event 3.0

Date- March 18 to 20

Location- Taj Makeovers Studio, Malakpet

Timing- 1 pm to 3 am

Prices- Contact +91 9705336000 for prices

9. Henna Looks’ Eid Camp

Date- March 19

Location- Bahadurpura

Timing- 10 am to 4 am

Prices- Rs. 250 onwards

10. Gulmohar Boutique’s Mehendi Mela

Date- March 18 to 20

Location- House of Makeup Studio, Shaikpet, Tolichowki

Timings- 3 pm to 3 am

Prices- Rs. 350 onwards