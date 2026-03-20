Slow pineapple cutting sparks brawl in Hyderabad’s Mallepally

Hyderabad: On the second last day of Ramzan on Thursday, March 19, a brawl broke out near the Badi Masjid in Hyderabad’s Mallepally over the slow cutting of a pineapple.

According to Habeebnagar Police, two people had gone to buy a pineapple from one of the fruit vendors in the area, but because the vendor was cutting it very slowly, the customers started accusing him of being drunk.

“We are fasting, how can you sell us fruits in this state?” one of the customers shouted at the fruit vendor. Even when the vendor denied being drunk, they continued abusing him and started a fight.

Soon, other people also got involved in the fight, sparking a major brawl. A video of the incident shows one man getting his shirt torn, while others charge at each other with fruit crates and sticks.

“Nobody sustained any serious injury in the incident. We have registered a case of simple hurt against seven people, including the two customers. All of them were counseled and let off,” an official from Habeebnagar Police told Siasat.com.