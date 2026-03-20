Student climbs water tank after parents scolded her, Sub-Collector steps in

Hyderabad: A bizarre incident unfolded in Kamareddy on Thursday, March 19, when a first-year intermediate student climbed atop a 60-foot water tanker in her hometown after being scolded by her parents for excessive screen time.

The girl, identified as Sravani, is a student at a Tribal Welfare College in Nizamabad. She had returned home to Burgul village, located in Mohammadnagar mandal, after giving her exams.

On the day of the incident, she had an argument with her parents over her excessive phone usage and climbed atop a water tanker at around 11 am. When people tried to bring her down, she started threatening to jump.

After a lot of back and forth, the villagers decided to contact the police. However, when the police and Fire Departments’ efforts also failed, a call finally went to Banswada Sub-Collector Dr Kiranmayi Koppisetti.

“I reached the place at around 8 pm and tried to console Sravani, saying that nobody would say anything to her if she came down. I think she had decided not to jump long ago, but was scared to come down after the commotion. I told her I was just bringing her water and reached the top without her resisting,” Kiranmayi told Siasat.com.

The Sub-Collector recalled consoling the girl for at least 20-30 minutes before finally bringing her down. “She told me that even though she does well at her studies, her parents constantly compare her to other children, leading to her frustration.”

The standoff that lasted over nine hours ended after the Sub-Collector’s intervention, earning praise from the community. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar also lauded Dr Kiranmayi’s efforts. “Her spontaneous action, demonstrating that nothing is more important than lives, serves as an inspiration to everyone,” he said in a post on X.