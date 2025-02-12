Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over failing to pay salaries to home guards

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao has strongly criticized the Telangana government for failing to disburse salaries to over 16,000 home guards across the state, even 12 days into the month of February.

In a post on X, Rao expressed his concern over the financial difficulties faced by these low-paid home guards, who are struggling to manage household expenses.

He said that the home guards are grappling with the burden of unpaid house rent, school fees, and daily expenses, forcing them to borrow money.

“Additionally, they are receiving calls from bank authorities for failing to pay EMIs,” he added.

Rao pointed out that this situation has persisted since the Congress party assumed power, “with no one seemingly addressing their grievances.”

రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా 16వేలకు పైగా ఉన్న హోం గార్డులకు 12 రోజులు గడస్తున్నా జీతాలు చెల్లించకపోవడం సిగ్గుచేటు.



చిన్న జీతాలపైనే ఆధారపడి జీవిస్తున్న హోంగార్డులు.. చేతిలో చిల్లిగవ్వలేక అనేక ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొంటున్నారు.



ఇంటి అద్దెలు, పిల్లల స్కూల్ ఫీజులు, రోజువారీ ఖర్చుల కోసం అప్పులు… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) February 12, 2025

Rao questioned chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s response to the plight of the home guards, accusing him of making “empty promises.”

He further accused the government of implementing cuts in welfare schemes and neglecting employee salaries, describing it as an anti-people administration.

Rao demanded the immediate release of the pending salaries to the home guards, urging the state government to take action.