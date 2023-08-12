Grab the best deals on home decor, and furniture in UAE; up to 75% off

Abu Dhabi: If you are looking for home decor, furniture to spruce your place at the lowest cost in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), then Sharjah is the perfect place to shop for.

There are many markets in the city with discounts of more than 75 percent. In addition, if you are an expert in haggling, you can buy things for only Dirham 10 (Rs 225).

Abu Shagara used furniture market is one of the places where you can get home decor that matches your budget and taste.

“I had a budgeted amount set aside for furniture. However, after all of my purchases, I am returning with more than half of the money saved,” Kareem, who had recently moved to the UAE with his wife, told Khaleej Times.

Here is the starting price of the home decor and furniture

Plastic stool- Dirham 10 (Rs 225)

Paintings- Dirham 10 (Rs 225)

Decorative items- Dirham 10 (Rs 225)

Wooden stool- Dirham 20 (Rs 451)

Mirror- Dirham 30 (Rs 677)

Bed set- Dirham 120 (Rs 2,710)

Dining table- Dirham 120 (Rs 2,710)

Sofa set- Dirham 200 (Rs 4,517)

Tv and coffee table—Dirham 80 (Rs 1,806)

Shoe rack- Dirham 50 (Rs 1,129)