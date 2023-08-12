Abu Dhabi to reduce hotel, restaurant fee from September

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has revealed plans to reduce government fees for hotels and restaurants, starting from Friday, September 1, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The Department of Culture and Tourism— Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) announced on Friday, August 11, that government fees paid by hotel guests, including tourism and municipality fees, will be reduced to support growth in the hospitality and tourism sector.

The move aims to further encourage tourists and residents to enjoy the Emirate’s hospitality offerings.

.@dctabudhabi has revised the fees applied to hotels in the emirate, supporting the continued growth of the hospitality and tourism sector and enhancing #AbuDhabi as a leading global leisure and tourism destination. pic.twitter.com/AhTaEuOA1u — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) August 11, 2023

The government fee changes include

Reducing a tourism fee issued to guests from six percent to four percent

Removing a municipality fee of Dirhams 15 per night a room

Removing a six percent tourism fee and four percent municipality fee applied to hotel restaurants

The municipality fee for 4 percent of the value of the invoice issued to the customer will continue.

As part of its mandate, Abu Dhabi continuously elevates the standards of the Emirate’s tourism, culture, and hospitality offerings in the emirate.

The Department has set a target of welcoming more than 24 million visitors into the Emirate this year. Abu Dhabi achieved 18 million visitors in 2022, a 17 percent increase in visitor numbers from the previous year.