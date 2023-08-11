UAE: Indian porter wins Rs 2 cr in latest Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,25,31,444) in the 140th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Venkata— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, August 5.

Venkata, who works as a porter at a popular supermarket chain in the UAE, has been residing in the country for the past 13 years.

“This is for sure a moment I have never experienced before. This is the first time in my life that I have won such a substantial amount of money. I am very thankful to Mahzooz and proud of myself for not giving up when I didn’t win the first few times,” Venkata told Mahzooz organizers.

He plans to use the prize money to pay off his home loan in India, easing the burden of financial constraints on his family. Venkata also dreams of starting his own business.

To date, Mahzooz has created 56 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

Gold prize

The same Mahzooz draw also saw Pakistani expat Mohammad winning Dirhams 50,000 (Rs 11,26,837) worth of gold coins.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 788) and receive a ticket with it.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday gives participants the chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 20,000,000 (Rs 45,07,35,092) guaranteeing at least one millionaire.