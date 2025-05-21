Grace time granted for Telangana Inter Supplementary Exams 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has announced that students appearing for the Inter Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025 will get a five-minute grace time to enter examination centers.

The supplementary examinations begin on Thursday

Telangana Inter Supplementary Exams 2025 schedule

First-year Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exams will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon while second-year exams will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Students will be permitted to enter exam halls until 9:05 AM for morning sessions and 2:35 PM for afternoon sessions.

The measure aims to accommodate minor delays while maintaining examination discipline.

Massive student participation

A total of 413597 candidates have registered for the Inter Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025. Out of them, 266207 are first-year and 147390 second-year students.

The Telangana Inter Supplementary Exams 2025 will be conducted across 892 centers.

The Board has introduced a spot evaluation process for answer scripts at 14 designated camps statewide. The first evaluation phase begins on May 29 which will cover subjects including Sanskrit, English, Telugu, Hindi, Mathematics, Political Science, Physics, and Economics. The second phase commences on May 31 for Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Commerce, and History papers.