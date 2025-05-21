Hyderabad rains delay Miss World 2025 contestants’ visit to Shilparamam

Hyderabad: In view of the massive rains in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Miss World 2025 contestants’ visit to Shilparamam has been postponed.

According to a report by The Hindu, the visit has been postponed to tomorrow, May 22.

Miss World 2025 contestants were scheduled to attend workshop in Hyderabad

As per the report, the contestants were scheduled to attend an arts and crafts workshop by artisans of Telangana.

On Tuesday, the Miss World 2025 contestants shifted gears as they took part in one of the pageant’s most anticipated segments—the ‘Head to Head Challenge’.

This round allows contestants to voice their opinions, present their social impact projects, and articulate their motivations.

Divided into two categories—Americas/Caribbean and Africa & Europe/Asia & Oceania—the participants presented their cases to a global audience.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts more rain

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city till May 25.

Also Read Miss World 2025 contestants explore Charminar, Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad

Apart from Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana are also likely to receive thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till May 25.

As per IMD Hyderabad, the temperature in all districts of Telangana will be in the range of 36-40 degrees till May 22 due to the rains. However, from May 23, it will decline below 36 degrees Celsius.