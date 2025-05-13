Miss World 2025 contestants explore Charminar, Laad Bazaar

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Miss World 2025 events in Hyderabad, 109 international contestants on May 13 experienced the vibrant culture and royal heritage of the city during a special Heritage Walk in the Old City.

The contestants arrived at the iconic Charminar in four specially arranged buses and were welcomed with Marfa music, a traditional and energetic style deeply rooted in the Old City’s festive celebrations.

A photo shoot was held at Charminar, capturing the grandeur of the historic monument alongside the beauty of ambassadors from around the world. Following the photo session, the group visited the famous Laad Bazaar, popularly known as Chudi Bazaar, where they explored nine handpicked stores known for their traditional bangles, pearls, and zari work.

Also Read The glory of Charminar never ceases to amaze its admirers

The selected outlets included Hyderabad Bangles, Mujeeb Bangles, Kanhaiyalal, Motilal Karwa, Gokuldas Zariwala, K.R. Kasat, Jaju Pearls, A.H. Zariwala, and Afzal Miya Karchobwale.

About Charminar

The Charminar is a historic monument and mosque located in the heart of Hyderabad, India, built in 1591 AD by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shahi to commemorate the end of a deadly plague. Situated near the Musi River, it is close to popular tourist destinations like Laad Bazaar and Makkah Masjid.

The name “Charminar” is derived from the Urdu words “Char”, meaning “four” and “Minar”, meaning “towers,” referring to its four distinctive minarets. This iconic structure is one of the most visited tourist places in Hyderabad, offering a glimpse into the city’s rich heritage.