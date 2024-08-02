Grade 9 student assaults grade 2 girl at Hyderabad school

The Grade 9 boy was expelled from the school after the incident came to light.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd August 2024 7:57 am IST
Grade 9 student sexually assaults grade 2 girl at Hyderabad school
Grade 9 student sexually assaults grade 2 girl at Hyderabad school

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a grade 2 girl was allegedly assaulted by a grade 9 student at Little Flower School in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The school management said that once the incident came to light, the boy was immediately expelled from the school and both sets of parents were informed. A police enquiry is underway.

Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists held a protest on the premises of the school in Hyderabad demanding stringent action. They have alleged that the school management and the police have reportedly attempted to suppress the incident. They also demanded transparency in the incident probe. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd August 2024 7:57 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button