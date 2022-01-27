‘Grama One’ program launched in 3000 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s ambitious programme ‘Grama One’, aimed at providing the government services at doorstep, was launched in 3,026 Gram Panchayats on Wednesday. It would be extended all over the state by the end of March, the Chief Minister announced.

Speaking after launching the programme virtually in 12 districts, he said that the ‘Grama One’ has been launched with an objective of taking the government services to the doors of the people without making them spend time and money.

The programme intends to provide Adhar Card, Ration Card and other services related to departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Revenue, Women and Child Welfare. It would also reduce the rush at Taluk offices and effect decentralisation of power, he said.

The programme will provide “uninterrupted services” to the public with the aid of technology and modern equipment. The service has been launched in 3,026 Gram Panchayats of 12 districts. It will restore people’s faith in the functioning of the government through efficient services, Bommai said.

Modern technology is playing a key role in taking the villages from Gram Swaraj to Gram Suraj. It is realising the ideals of Gram Swaraj of Gandhi and Gram Suraj of Vajpayee, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister suggested the legislators and ministers to spread awareness about ‘Grama One’ among the people. About 6 lakh requests were received and services were provided during the experimental stage of the programme. Tehsildars and Assistant Commissioners play a key role in the success of ‘Grama One’, he said.