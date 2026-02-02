Grammy Awards 2026: Full list of winners

Hyderabad: The 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026, celebrating the biggest achievements in music from the past year. Hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena, the night was filled with historic wins, emotional speeches, and unforgettable performances.
Kendrick Lamar emerged as the most awarded artist of the night for the second year in a row, winning five Grammys. However, the biggest honor, Album of the Year, went to Bad Bunny, who made history with the first Spanish-language album to win the award.
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards Full Winners List
Big Four Categories
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Record of the Year
Kendrick Lamar feat SZA – Luther
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Pop Categories
Best Pop Vocal Album
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Best Pop Solo Performance
Lola Young – Messy
Best Pop Duo or Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Dance and Electronic
Best Dance or Electronic Recording
Tame Impala – End Of Summer
Best Dance Pop Recording
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Best Dance or Electronic Album
FKA twigs – Eusexua
Rap Categories
Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Best Rap Performance
Clipse feat Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams – Chains and Whips
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
Best Rap Song
Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
R and B Categories
Best R and B Performance
Kehlani – Folded
Best Traditional R and B Performance
Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie
Best R and B Song
Kehlani – Folded
Best Progressive R and B Album
Durand Bernarr – Bloom
Best R and B Album
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Rock and Alternative
Best Rock Performance
Yungblud – Changes (Live From Villa Park)
Best Metal Performance
Turnstile – Birds
Best Rock Song
Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be
Best Rock Album
Turnstile – Never Enough
Best Alternative Music Performance
The Cure – Alone
Best Alternative Music Album
The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
Country Categories
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be
Best Country Duo or Group Performance
Shaboozey and Jelly Roll – Amen
Best Country Song
Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List
Best Traditional Country Album
Zach Top – Ain’t In It For My Health
Best Contemporary Country Album
Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
Latin and Global Music
Best Latin Pop Album
Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Best African Music Performance
Tyla – Push 2 Start
Best Global Music Performance
Bad Bunny – EoO
Best Global Music Album
Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia – Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
Jazz Categories
Best Jazz Performance
Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade – Windows (Live)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Samara Joy – Portrait
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Sullivan Fortner – Southern Nights
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Nate Smith – Live-Action
Visual Media and Other Major Awards
Best Music Video
Doechii – Anxiety
Best Music Film
John Williams – Music by John Williams
Best Comedy Album
Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book or Narration
Dalai Lama – Meditations
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Cirkut
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
The Grammy Awards 2026 will be remembered for breaking barriers and celebrating global music. Bad Bunny’s historic Album of the Year win and Kendrick Lamar’s continued dominance highlighted a year where music truly crossed languages and borders.