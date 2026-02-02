Grammy Awards 2026: Full list of winners

Hyderabad: The 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026, celebrating the biggest achievements in music from the past year. Hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena, the night was filled with historic wins, emotional speeches, and unforgettable performances.

Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar emerged as the most awarded artist of the night for the second year in a row, winning five Grammys. However, the biggest honor, Album of the Year, went to Bad Bunny, who made history with the first Spanish-language album to win the award.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards Full Winners List

Big Four Categories

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Record of the Year

Kendrick Lamar feat SZA – Luther

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Pop Categories

Best Pop Vocal Album

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lola Young – Messy

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Dance and Electronic

Best Dance or Electronic Recording

Tame Impala – End Of Summer

Best Dance Pop Recording

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best Dance or Electronic Album

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Rap Categories

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Best Rap Performance

Clipse feat Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams – Chains and Whips

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

R and B Categories

Best R and B Performance

Kehlani – Folded

Best Traditional R and B Performance

Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie

Best R and B Song

Kehlani – Folded

Best Progressive R and B Album

Durand Bernarr – Bloom

Best R and B Album

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Rock and Alternative

Best Rock Performance

Yungblud – Changes (Live From Villa Park)

Best Metal Performance

Turnstile – Birds

Best Rock Song

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be

Best Rock Album

Turnstile – Never Enough

Best Alternative Music Performance

The Cure – Alone

Best Alternative Music Album

The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World

Country Categories

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll – Amen

Best Country Song

Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List

Best Traditional Country Album

Zach Top – Ain’t In It For My Health

Best Contemporary Country Album

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Latin and Global Music

Best Latin Pop Album

Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Best African Music Performance

Tyla – Push 2 Start

Best Global Music Performance

Bad Bunny – EoO

Best Global Music Album

Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia – Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo

Jazz Categories

Best Jazz Performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade – Windows (Live)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Samara Joy – Portrait

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Sullivan Fortner – Southern Nights

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Nate Smith – Live-Action

Visual Media and Other Major Awards

Best Music Video

Doechii – Anxiety

Best Music Film

John Williams – Music by John Williams

Best Comedy Album

Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book or Narration

Dalai Lama – Meditations

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Cirkut

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

The Grammy Awards 2026 will be remembered for breaking barriers and celebrating global music. Bad Bunny’s historic Album of the Year win and Kendrick Lamar’s continued dominance highlighted a year where music truly crossed languages and borders.